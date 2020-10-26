ATLANT (ATL) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $810,977.99 and $306.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.14 or 0.04458667 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00280003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

