Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of AY opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 243.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 108.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the second quarter valued at about $12,040,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

