Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.14% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $65,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,636,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAWW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $778,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 153,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,148.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,240 shares of company stock worth $6,332,453. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

