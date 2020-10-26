Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 783.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paypal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after purchasing an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $200.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.44 and a 200 day moving average of $168.13. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.15.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

