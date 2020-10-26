Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,067,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,221,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.39 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

