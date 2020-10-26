Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 57.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.42.

BLK opened at $636.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $666.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $580.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

