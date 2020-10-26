Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,446 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Noble Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,035 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Noble Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Noble Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBL opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

