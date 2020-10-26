Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

