Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Shares of DG opened at $214.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

