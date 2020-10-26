Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,537,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.62 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

