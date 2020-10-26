Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 463,947 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,526 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

