Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN stock opened at $579.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $299.22 and a one year high of $664.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $575.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

