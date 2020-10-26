Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 576,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205,340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 324,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

ABMD opened at $281.42 on Monday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.73 and its 200-day moving average is $249.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

