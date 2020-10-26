Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $145.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.58. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

