Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,389,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,763,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.78.

NYSE LH opened at $207.11 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $211.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average is $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

