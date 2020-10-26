Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $4,363,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $593.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $620.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.54.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

