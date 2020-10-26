Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $2,819,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $138,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

J stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.