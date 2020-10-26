Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and $7.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

