Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Its Peers Financial Review

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) is one of 36 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aurora Cannabis to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -1,158.72% -10.45% -8.42% Aurora Cannabis Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 3 12 2 0 1.94 Aurora Cannabis Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus target price of $14.03, indicating a potential upside of 199.86%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis’ peers have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million -$2.47 billion -1.64 Aurora Cannabis Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.11

Aurora Cannabis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Aurora Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis peers beat Aurora Cannabis on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories, including valves, screens, etc.; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and ROAR Sports. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

