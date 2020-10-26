Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.11. Aurora Mobile shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

