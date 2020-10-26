Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Autoliv stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 108.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $15,534,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autoliv by 11.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

