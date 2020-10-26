Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AUTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

