Autonio One Day Volume Hits $25,222.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Exrates. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $25,222.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

