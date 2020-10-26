Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Auxly Cannabis Group shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 973,500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBWTF. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 531.54%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

