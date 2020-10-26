AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $407,333.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

