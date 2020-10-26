Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.11. 22,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,420. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

