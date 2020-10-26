Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) a €4.70 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.50 ($4.12).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €4.64 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy AG has a 12 month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of €5.30 ($6.24). The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.66.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

