Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

BLX opened at $14.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.