Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). Bancolombia had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bancolombia by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

