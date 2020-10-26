Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank OZK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

