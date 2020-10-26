Bankinter’s (BKIMF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $4.17 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.