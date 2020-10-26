Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €46.90 ($55.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.73 and a 200-day moving average of €41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.25. HelloFresh SE has a 52 week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52 week high of €56.40 ($66.35).

About HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.