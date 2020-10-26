Barclays Raises Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.31.

ADNT opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its stake in Adient by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,309,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

