Barclays Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $27.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities raised GAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GAP by 790.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 282,061 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

