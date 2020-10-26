Barclays Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $13.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point reiterated a market perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Navient by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

