Barclays Reiterates “€2.60” Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.50 ($4.12).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

CEC1 opened at €4.64 ($5.46) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €4.41 and a 200-day moving average of €3.66. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ceconomy AG has a 52-week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of €5.30 ($6.24).

About Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F)

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.