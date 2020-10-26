Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBSI. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

