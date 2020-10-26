Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BYCBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Barry Callebaut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,256.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,137.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,019.82. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,860.00 and a 1-year high of $2,256.26.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, and fillings. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans, as well as professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, or bakers; and products for vending machines.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.