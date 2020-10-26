Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,776 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) Company Profile (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

