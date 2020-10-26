Beacon Market Capitalization Hits $6,202.18 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $6,202.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00269479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00020312 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009305 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007547 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

