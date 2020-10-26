Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.28.

BDC stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Belden by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Belden by 15.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Belden by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 253,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

