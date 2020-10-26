Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a GBX 5,480 ($71.60) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($72.12) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,801.36 ($62.73).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,694 ($61.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,761.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,449.13. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.46 ($0.49) per share. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $36.98. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.30), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,727,906.98).

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

