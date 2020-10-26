Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 20 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.