Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

NASDAQ FB opened at $283.90 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.