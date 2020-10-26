Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08.

