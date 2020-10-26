Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $202.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

