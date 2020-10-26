Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 72.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $280.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.81. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

