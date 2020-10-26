Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $175.25 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

