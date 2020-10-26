Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

