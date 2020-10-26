Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

